High school sports roundup for Dec. 2-3, 2022

Boys wrestling

Edmonds Invite

At Edmonds-Woodway High School

Featuring wrestlers representing 29 high schools

Team Scores (Top 12)

1. Herminston (Oregon) 283

2. Orting 249.5

3. Stanwood 168.0

4. Arlington 143.5

5. Anacortes 139

6. Ferndale 130.5

7. Glacier Peak 115

7. Sedro Woolley 115

9. Mercer Island 100.5

10. Kelso 79

11. Oak Harbor 74

12. Edmonds-Woodway 73

Also:

23. Lynnwood 35

25. Mountlake Terrace 30

Edmonds School District wrestlers with podium finishes (Top 8) in their weight class:

106 lbs:

6th place: Jude Haines, Edmonds-Woodway

7th place: Phillipe Ban, Lynnwood

120 lbs:

8th place: AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway

126 lbs:

4th place: Seraphim Treperinas, Mountlake Terrace

8th place: Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway

138 lbs:

3rd place: Kayden Richman Myers, Lynnwood

7th place: Brian Ramirez, Edmonds-Woodway

170 lbs:

5th place: Liam Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway

285 lbs:

6th place: Dylan White, Lynnwood

You can find all tournament results here.

Boys basketball

Meadowdale defeated Sedro-Woolley 58-55

Meadowdale scoring totals:

Malik Robertson: 17 (5 for 8, 3pt. shooting)

Henock Tsegay: 14, (4 for 6, 3pt. shooting)

Jaymon Wright: 14 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists

Devon Waldrop-Leathers: 10 points and 6 rebounds

Tate Lynch 3 points (1 for 1, 3 pt. shooting)

Sedro-Woolley scoring totals:

Connor Cox 18, Ethan DeJong 12, Jadyn Lee 6, Owen Scheib 6, Owen Aamot 4, Carsten Reynolds 4, Nathaniel Cameal 2, Jackson Avery 2, Logan Roth 1

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Sedro-Woolley 1-1

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, Dec. 6; 7:15 p.m.

Redmond defeated Edmonds-Woodway 46-41

No details reported

Records: Redmond 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls basketball

Bothell defeated Lynnwood 54-52

Lynnwood scoring totals:

Aniya Hooker 19, Kayla Lorenz 15, Teyah Clark 9, Dina Yonas 7, McKenzie Martin 2

Records: Bothell 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Monday December 5; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits