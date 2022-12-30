High school sports roundup for Dec. 29, 2022

Girls basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ballard 47-39
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Halle Waram 13, Nyakueth Deng 11, Kylie Richards 10, Jade Fajarillio 9, Indira Carey-Boxley 2, Sydney Stumpf 2
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-7; Ballard 1-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 3: 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
