High school sports roundup for Dec. 29, 2022

Girls basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ballard 47-39

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Halle Waram 13, Nyakueth Deng 11, Kylie Richards 10, Jade Fajarillio 9, Indira Carey-Boxley 2, Sydney Stumpf 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-7; Ballard 1-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 3: 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School