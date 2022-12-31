High school sports roundup for Dec. 30, 2022

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 68-50

Scoring by quarter Total

Arlington 10-10- 9- 21 50

Mountlake Terrace 18-15-11-24 68

Junior Jaxon Dubiel scored 16 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as the Hawks handed the Eagles their first conference loss of the season. Zaveon Jones contributed 19 points and Chris Meegan added 10 for Mountlake Terrace. Ty Rusko led Arlington with 19.

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 28, Zaveon Jones 19, Chris Meegan 10, Logan Tews 6, Rayshaun Connor 3, Svayjeet Singh 2

Arlington scorers:

Ty Rusko 19, Leyton Martin 9, David Zachman 6, Jacoby Falor 5, Silas Miller 3, Jackson Trotter 3, Aiden Meis 2, Jayce Rzechula 2, Billy Kooy 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-1, 6-4; Arlington 4-1, 7-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 4; 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynden 66-31

Junior Gia Powell scored 20 points as the Mavericks traveled up north and defeated the previously unbeaten 2A second-ranked Lions, 66-31. The Mavericks took a 25-19 lead into halftime before blowing the game open by outscoring the Lions 41-12 in the second half. Audrey Lucas scored 13 points and Mia Brockmeyer had 9 for Meadowdale. Haylee Koetje led Lynden with 9.

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 20, Audrey Lucas 13, Mia Brockmeyer 9, Ava Powell 8, Payton Fleishman 7, Samantha Medina 5, Jordan Leith 2, Kaiya Dotter 2

Records: Meadowdale 7-3; Lynden 8-1

Meadowdale next game: at Cascade; Wednesday, Jan. 4; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 60-44

The Royals connected on six 3-point shots in the first quarter, opening up a 26-12 lead on the way to a non-conference win over the Knights. Aniya Hooker led Lynnwood with 17 points, including 11 in the third quarter. Teyah Clark added 14 points (four 3-point shots) and Kayla Lorenz scored 12 points, all on first quarter 3-point shots. Nayella George scored 12 points for Kamiak.

Lynnwood scorers:

Aniya Hooker 17, Teyah Clark 14, Kayla Lorenz 12, Nyree Johnson 6, Shifa Hanchinamani 3, Mataya Canda 2, Kenzie Ruse-Martin 2, Eve Pereira 2, Dina Yonas 2

Kamiak scorers:

Nayella George 12, Bella Hasan 7, Vivian Mawudeku 7, Abbie Dyer 6, Jianna Pineda 5, Laci Dengah 3, Finley Gonzales 2, Synclair Mawudeku 2

Scoring by quarter:

Lynnwood 26- 4- 21- 9

Kamiak 12- 9- 10- 13

Records: Lynnwood 5-3; Kamiak 2-9

Lynnwood next game at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits