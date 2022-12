High school sports roundup for Dec. 6, 2022

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 71-35

Scoring by quarter: Total

Marysville Pilchuck 3-10-13-9 35

Mountlake Terrace 20-15-17-19 71

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 18, Zaveon Jones 15, Chris Meegan 15, Andrew Delgadillo 7, Svayjeet Singh 6, Logan Tews 4, Rayshaun Connor 2, Nic Sylvester 2, Talan Zink 2

Marysville Pilchuck scorers:

Jackson Poe 11, Tommy Nguyen 10, Benjamin Baxter 5, Patrick Gardner 4, Hannon Dixon 3, Mateo Fuentes 1, Shane Nelson 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1, 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m.

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 59-56

Scoring by quarter: Total

Monroe: 13-13-18-15 59

Meadowdale: 12-17-8-19 56

Monroe scorers:

Hayden Creswell 21, Steve Kuhnle 14, Reid Schaeffer 7, Brock Brown 6, Ethan Hogan 5, Kody Edelbrock 4, Wyatt Prohn 2

Meadowdale scorers:

Devon Waldrop-Leathers 17, Jaymon Wright 14, Malik Robinson 11, David Janzen 5, Henock Tsegay 5, Tate Lynch 2, Noah Million

Records (league and overall): Monroe 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 2-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 43-24

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; Friday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 71-32

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 14, Audrey Lucas 12, Natalie Durbin 11, Sam Medina 11, Payton Fleishman 6, Ava Powell 5, Kaiya Dotter 4, Jordan Leith 3, Mia Brockmeyer 3, Mackenzie Tindall 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 1-1; Monroe 0-1, 3-1

Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Thursday, Dec. 8; 7:15 p.m.

Boys swimming

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 114-52

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 2:03.35; 200 individual medley- Nathaniel Nguyen (J) 2:14.46; 50 freestyle- Ethan Chen-Parks (J) 22.66; 100 butterfly- Nguyen (J) 1:02.93; 100 freestyle- Ethan Georgiev (J) 49.55; 500 freestyle- Tyler (L) 5:38.42; 100 backstroke- Alex Lee (L) 1:05:87; 100 breaststroke- Chen-Parks (J) 1:04.54

Relay winners:

200 medley- Jackson (Arthur Shurtleff, Chen-Parks, Logan Ruijter, Jaelen Oh) 1:54.86;

200 freestyle- Jackson (Chen-Parks, Bryan Chen, Nikolai Esparza, Georgiev) 1:36.90;

400 freestyle- Jackson (Nguyen, Georgiev, Esparza, Ruijters) 4:06.21

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner, Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, Dec. 13; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 140-5

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Sean Neils (SC) 1:52.36; 200 individual medley- Ian Reece (SC) 2:08.09; 50 freestyle- Colton Stoecker (SC) 24.47; Diving- Dash Jackson (SC) 131.55; 100 butterfly- Tristan Serrano (SC) 1:00.67; 100 freestyle- Neils (SC) 52.98; 500 freestyle- Reece (SC) 5:21.98; 100 backstroke- Stoecker (SC) 1:02.08; 100 breaststroke- Jiahao Zeng (SC) 1:11.73

Relay winners:

200 medley- Shorecrest (Stoecker, Aaron Chen, Serrano, Finn Corbin) 1:50.54

200 freestyle- Shorecrest (Jack Wheatley, Ian Franklin, Chen, Neils) 1:40.69

400 freestyle- Shorecrest (Cole Bleeker, Franklin, Liam Muilenburg, Stoecker) 3:45.93

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale and Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 13; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway, Mariner and Mountlake Terrace at Kamiak High School

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Jackson and Shorewood; Thursday, Dec. 8; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 13; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Girls wrestling

Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway, Glacier Peak, Lakewood, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Monroe at Marysville Pilchuck High School

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: tournament at Everett High School; Saturday, Dec. 10; 9 a.m.

Cascade, Kamiak, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Mariner, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace at Cascade High School

No details reported

Lynnwood and Meadowdale next meet: tournament at Everett High School; Saturday, Dec. 10; 9 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace next meet: tournament at Orting High School; Saturday, Dec. 10; 9 a.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits