High school sports roundup for Dec. 7, 2022

Boys basketball

Marysville-Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 65-47

The Chargers led the Warriors 37-25 at halftime by going on a 14-2 run to close out a 26-point second quarter on the way to a road win at Edmonds-Woodway. Sophomore guard Arion “Bubba” Palacol led the Marysville-Pilchuck with 22 points. Shawn Etheridge added 14 (12 in the first half), Wyatt Harris scored 11 and Bubba’s twin brother Mariano “Ano” Palacol contributed 9 points. Senior guard Drew Warner led the Warriors with 16 points.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Marysville-Getchell 11-26-16-12 65

Edmonds-Woodway 13-12-15- 7 47

Marysville-Getchell scorers:

Bubba Palacol 22, Shawn Etheridge 14, Wyatt Harris 11, Ano Palacol 9, Ethan McCormick 4, Zach Rice 3, Blaine Palacol 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Drew Warner 16, Will Bates 11, Aiden Johansen 6, Jens Simonsen 5, Liam Lang 4, DJ Karl 3, Ben Hanson 2

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 1-0, 3-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Saturday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 65-6

Mountlake Terrace held Marysville Pilchuck scoreless in the first half on the way to the Hawks’ first victory of the season. Terrace led 41-0 at halftime and 53-1 at the end of the third quarter. Eleven different Hawks players scored in the game. Maile Armstrong led Mountlake Terrace in scoring with 11 points while Jazzma Pennerman and Maya Davis each added 10 points. Vanessa Kennebrew’s fourth quarter three-point shot was the only field goal of the game for Marysville Pilchuck.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 25-16-12-0 65

Marysville Pilchuck 0- 0- 1- 5 6

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Maile Armstrong 11, Maya Davis 10, Jazzma Pennerman 10, Mya Sheffield 9, Cameron Dunn 8, Nicole Penner 7, Jordan Wagner 7, Anais Castillo 5, Sierra Sonko 4, Alexa Brock 3, Hurley Schmidt 3

Marysville Pilchuck scorers:

Vanessa Kennebrew 3, Jenasea Wise 2, Trinity Williams 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1, 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Marysville-Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 50-43

Marysville Getchell top scorers:

Hayden Robinson 18, Ellie Jackson 15, Chloe Downing 10

Edmonds-Woodway top scorers:

Halle Waram 16, Indira Carey-Boxley 9

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 1-0, 3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Woodinville 37-32

The Warriors held off a late Falcons comeback to capture a close victory. Both teams had a chance to win with the Warriors holding onto a 34-32 lead going into the final match. However, Liam Fitting was able to give his team the victory by defeating Woodinville’s Simon Mills in the 182-pound contest with a 4-1 decision.

Match results:

195 lbs.- Gabe Porter (W) pinned Alex White (EW) 1:54; 220 lbs.- Mika Serafinas (EW) pinned Makoa Peneku (W) 1:34; 285 lbs.- Reed Burmaster (EW) pinned Jayvon Garcia (W) 2:46; 106 lbs.- Double forfeit; 113 lbs. Jude Haines (EW) won by forfeit; 120 lbs.- AP Tran (EW) pinned Adam Brown 0:39; 126 lbs.- Logan West (W) decision over Aiden Kim (EW) 8-5; 132 lbs.- Dyan Rice (EW) major decision over Cooper Thomas (W) 16-5; 138 lbs.- Brian Ramirez (EW) pinned Joshua Krah 5:10; 145 lbs.- Darsh Shendy (W) pinned Jacob Rams (EW) 2:30; 152 lbs.- Pierce Jones (W) pinned Sam Schimpf 1:04; 160 lbs.- Chase Jones (W) pinned Sergio Lopez (EW) 1:06; 170 lbs.- Carlos Miramontes (W) pinned Ever Yamada (EW) 5:33; 182 lbs.- Liam Fitting (EW) decision over Simon Mills (W) 4-1

* Woodinville was deducted a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Ingraham; Thursday, Dec. 8; 7 p.m.

Lakewood/Lynnwood/South Whidbey dual meet

No details reported

Lynnwood next meet: at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits