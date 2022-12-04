Holiday bazaar at Edmonds Waterfront Center Dec. 4 Posted: December 3, 2022 23 The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting its annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Over 40 vendors will be in attendance.
