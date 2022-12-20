I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound through at least Dec. 21

The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain open in the southbound direction through at least mid-morning, Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to snow and ice.

The express lanes normally operate in the southbound direction weekdays from 5 to 11 a.m. and in the northbound direction from 11:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Given current weather conditions, the express lanes will need to remain southbound.

Keeping the express lanes open and southbound keeps drivers on the pavement which helps reduce snow and ice buildup on the roadway. It also allows Washington State Department of Transportation crews to plow the express lanes as needed, ensures they’re open for the Wednesday morning commute and frees crews to support other snow clearing activities throughout the region.

Due to the inclement weather throughout the week, the I-5 express lanes may not maintain the typical weekly schedule. Drivers will be informed of any changes to standard operations.

Travelers can receive real-time roadway and weather information via the WSDOT mobile app, the express lanes schedule, the real-time travel map, or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.