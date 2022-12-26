Learn about trail maintenance during Southwest County Park work party Jan. 7

New to trail work? Want to learn the basics and make a difference in a local park? Come out with Edmonds Ivy League and Washington Trails Association (WTA) for an introductory work party at Southwest County Park in Edmonds Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

You will learn everything you need to know about trail work while getting some much-needed maintenance completed. Volunteers will be performing basic maintenance tasks including removing vegetation on the side of the trail, cleaning and installing small drains so that water does not damage the trail. All hand tools such as shovels, loppers, grub hoes and saws will be provided by WTA.

Space is limited. Sign up here. More information about attire, meet-up location and schedule are provided in the sign-up confirmation email.

For more information on this event, contact edmondsivyleague@gmail.com.

Edmonds Ivy League is a volunteer stewardship group focused on maintenance of Southwest County Park. Formed in 2018, the group performs invasive plant removal and general trail maintenance. Washington Trails Association is a statewide organization that mobilizes hikers and everyone who loves the outdoors to explore, steward and champion trails and public lands.