Letter to the editor: Why Ebb Tide residents oppose beach walkway

Editor:

In 1983, the Ebb Tide predecessor granted the City of Edmonds an easement to allow the public to have an access way between the city-owned beaches and over a ten foot wide section of the Ebb Tide privately owned beach on which they pay taxes. The city paid nothing for the subject easement, which makes no mention of granting the city an additional right to construct an elevated walkway which would block the Ebb Tide residents’ views and privacy, while blocking their access to the water.

What the city is proposing is not a continuation of the current walkway. The Ebb Tide does not want a 10 ft. wide and 17 ft. high cement structure across the beach that looks like a pier and would destroy use of the beautiful sandy beach for everyone to walk on. The proposed structure would be very costly to the taxpayers of Edmonds and destroy the beach habitat, which is part of what makes Edmonds such a great place to live.

Currently people walk on the beach for their enjoyment as access has been provided over the subject easement and they have done so over the years, but with the proposed structure, which will completely encompass the easement area, this ability would be destroyed.

See this link Ebb Tide (webador.com) for our full statement and a picture of the proposed elevated structure.

Tom Drouin on behalf of the Ebb Tide HOA

Edmonds