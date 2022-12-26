Looking ahead: Edmonds Bookshop to host ‘Dancing with Muse in Old Age’ author Jan. 19

The Edmonds Bookshop will host author Priscilla Long reading from her new book, Dancing With the Muse in Old Age, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 during Art Walk Edmonds. Long will be joined by local poet Bethany Reid and special guest John L. Wright, an Edmonds resident and poet who is featured in the book.

Long is a Seattle-based writer, poet and teacher of writing. She has written seven books and numerous articles for literary journals. You can read more about her work at www.priscillalong.net.

The event will be at the bookshop from 6-7 p.m. with the writers available before and after to chat and sign books. It will also be streamed live on the Edmonds Bookshop’s Facebook page.

The Edmonds Bookshop is located at 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.