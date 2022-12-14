Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”

Along with the name change, The District revealed its new mission, vision and values for the property, including the Event Center. The Event Center’s new website and logo launched on Dec.14, while The District will fully launch its new branding and website in early 2023, and reveal new plans for the 13- acre property surrounding the Event Center.

The Event Center name change was driven by recently developed goals to expand the space beyond conventions and meetings, and an opportunity for the City of Lynnwood and surrounding communities to experience authentic and innovative arts, culture and entertainment events, the Event Center said in its announcement.

Accompanying the name change is a vibrantly colored new logo suggested by the Love Your New Neighbor heart sculpture placed on the property earlier this year with the theme of inclusiveness. Said the announcement:

The heart is a beautiful representation for the organization’s new vision to deliver a genuine, community-driven district that derives its vitality from inclusiveness, diversity, arts and sustainability. New core values that include the words Remarkable, Polished, Creative, and Collaborative, will guide the future culture of the Event Center team.

“This new brand allows us to reintroduce ourselves as a vibrant, forward-thinking place to hold events,” said Janet Pope, The District’s executive director.

A revamped website, www.lynnwoodeventcenter.com, includes a new user-friendly interface for those looking to plan or attend an event at the facility.

While the name and logo have changed, the standards of excellence established back in 2005 when the venue opened remain the same, the announcement said. Chef Michael Felsenstein will continue to lead his team of culinary experts, and the the event management team “continues to be committed to executing innovative events, exceeding expectations of the local community and all guests who come to the Lynnwood Event Center,” the announcement added.

Visit lynnwoodeventcenter.com to learn more.

The Lynnwood Event Center is owned by the Lynnwood Public Facilities District, and operated by OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, which also operates Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.