Mayor won’t reappoint two Edmonds Planning Board members — one of them an election rival

At a moment when the Edmonds Planning Board faces issues critical to the city’s future, the board has lost half its members.

There should be eight members, including one alternate. Two resigned earlier this year. Now, also gone are the Planning Board’s 2022 Chair Roger Pence, and Board Member Mike Rosen; Rosen earlier this month announced he will run against Mayor Mike Nelson next year.

The terms of both Pence and Rosen expire the end of this year. Nelson sent each a brief letter last week thanking them and stating that neither would be reappointed.

Nelson has pledged to replace them and two others who resigned from the planning board in 2022 – Alicia Crank and Matt Cheung — both cited business reasons for leaving. In a statement to My Edmonds News, Nelson wrote, “I think it is important to allow new people the opportunity to serve on our boards and commissions.”

Nelson said he has interviewed four new candidates who now must be confirmed by the Edmonds City Council. He has not released the names of his candidates. He anticipates the city council will confirm them next month. We emailed Mayor Nelson, asking about other issues involving the planning board; his statement was his only reply.

Pence told us he was not surprised that he’s out. “I would have been surprised if he had reappointed me,” Pence said. “I’m not on the mayor’s team, he knows that, and I know.”

The four vacancies come at a crucial time for the planning board. Under city code, “The board shall advise on all amendments to the comprehensive plan. This includes reviewing all elements of the plan on a periodic basis and reporting to the mayor and city council on the need for changes in the plan.” It is also charged with holding public hearings and “making recommendations to the mayor and city council” on the Comprehensive Plan which, under state law, must be amended by 2024.

Departing Board Chair Pence told My Edmonds News it has been difficult this year to get feedback from city staff; “when a subject is ripe and we get briefed on it, once that is over, it’s radio silence… we can’t get in the loop and stay in the loop” to find out how the issue is progressing. An example, said Pence, is the update on the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan. “The city came out with draft vision statement (on the Comp Plan), but I can’t get any information on what the road ahead is… when it is coming back to planning board” for further consideration.

Pence said Comprehensive Plan amendments must go through the Edmonds Planning Board before they go to the city council. The “other heavy lift,” he added, “is the (zoning) code rewrite… how many times (the city) has tried to do that and failed.”

Outgoing Planning Board Member Mike Rosen isn’t surprised that Nelson did not reappoint him, since Rosen is the first announced candidate to challenge the mayor next year. Rosen, who has attended 109 meetings as a board member, worries the board will “be gutted” by the end of the year.

At the board’s last meeting of the year Dec. 14, Rosen wished the two remaining members “greater collaboration” in the future. One of those remaining members, Judi Gladstone, said the board faces challenges; “we don’t know enough about the (Highway 99) community renewal program” the city is proposing; that the multi-family design process “has fallen off the agenda” for planning board consideration, and that the planning board’s sense of the city’s zoning code rewrite “is not on there (the agenda).”

Pence called the postponed vacancies “troubling,” adding that Alicia Crank’s seat has been vacant for three and a half months. In a scheduled November meeting, the board could not conduct any business; not enough members were there to make a quorum.

And during the last meeting of the year, the city’s planning staff said that the board could not select a chair and vice chair for 2023, since this was a special meeting combined with the Edmonds Tree Board and the agenda could not be changed to select officers; that will have to wait until February at the earliest.

The mayor says his four candidates are “ready to join” the board. Pence says he hopes so; that the planning board “has been one of, if not the most important (boards) in the city. It used to be important.”

— By Bob Throndsen