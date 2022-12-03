Meadowdale High girls basketball coach being investigated for claims of racial discrimination, WIAA violations

A racial discrimination complaint has been filed against the Meadowdale High School head girls basketball coach by a 10th grade player who said she is tired of systemic racism in the girls basketball program.

On Nov. 18, the 10th grader – whose name has not been released – filed a formal complaint against girls basketball coach Kevin Thompson. The complaint was filed on the basis of racial discrimination against her and multiple other players on all three girls’ basketball teams – varsity, junior varsity and C team – as well as multiple WIAA rule violations.

The Edmonds School District has opened an investigation into these claims with third-party investigator Luke & Olsen, PSC, and expects to receive those findings by Dec. 16.

“We take these claims seriously and are working to quickly and thoroughly come to a resolution,” said Lisa Van Cise, who works in the school district’s communications department.

According to the written complaint, Thompson – who was hired as the head coach in May 2021 – “has instituted a series of actions which discriminate specifically against students of color within [the] program.”

The student athlete who filed the complaint listed instances where Thompson singled her out during practices, belittling her and forcing her to sit outside of the gym as the rest of the girls finished practicing. Thompson allegedly also benched the 10th grader for the last four games of the season last year without giving any explanation.

The student, who identifies as Hispanic, said she was told after the games that her position on the varsity team was being given to two students who identified as white.

“I was then informed that my role and minutes were being taken by a white freshman player and another white transfer student, and that I would only play varsity if we played ‘weak’ varsity teams,” she said. “When I began to explain my position to the coaches, Mr. Thompson began yelling at me and cursed at me: ‘I don’t give two shits about you.’”

The complainant said this is not the first time that students of color have been removed from the varsity team to make space for white student athletes to join the team.

“Mr. Thompson has made a point to discourage all athletes of color and promote and rise white athletes within our program since he began coaching last summer,” she said. “Some students have chosen to quit the program altogether and some are just frustrated and don’t know how to advocate for themselves. Since his hire, Mr. Thompson systemically has singled out students of color that have played several years within the Meadowdale program and he now keeps them on [junior varsity] or C Team and gives their playing spots and opportunity to underclass students in lower grades simply because they happen to be white students.”

In addition to the racial discrimination claims, the student also stated in her complaint that Thompson continues to break multiple Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) rules. Thompson allegedly recruited a student from another school during the off season, which is a violation of WIAA policies.

The student athlete claimed Thompson additionally uses the off season to judge who will be on the team in the upcoming season – which is also a violation of rules.

“WIAA is clear that off-season activity cannot determine placement on teams and that coaches are not allowed to participate in off-season activity,” she said. “Mr. Thompson purposefully violates these rules by telling players that their participation in the off season, ‘shows their commitment to the team and determines their placement on the team.’ Mr. Thompson has held meetings with parent coaches to essentially coach via proxy in the off season. He also attends the fall season games to see who is playing and how they are doing.”

The student also said Thompson discriminated against athletes of color by intentionally not inviting them to team events that all white student athletes were allowed to attend.

“WIAA is clear in their rules that school sponsored events must be open to all students, yet Mr. Thompson either via parent proxy and even at times via team captains makes it known who is expected to attend and who is not invited,” she said. “This is how he has managed to transform the team to an all-white player team.”

The written complaint states that only one student of color is left on the varsity girls’ basketball team at Meadowdale High School, which is comprised of 56% minority students.

The student urged that her complaint “not fall on deaf ears” and hopes swift action will be taken into the investigation of these claims.

“My belief is that there is no place for systematic racism in my school,” she said. “I believe that Mr. Thompson should be suspended from coaching while these incidences of racial discrimination and WIAA violations are investigated and found to be true.”

As the investigation continues, the father of the student athlete said his daughter “continues to miss her basketball season.” He shared an email from the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s (OSPI) Equity Office stating that the district is obligated “to ensure that no one is retaliated against for having filed a discrimination complaint.” However, he added, “my daughter is now facing a hostile school environment and it’s been two weeks.”

According to OSPI’s Equity Office, the school district must complete the investigation and issue a written response within 30 calendar days, unless an extension is requested.

–By Lauren Reichenbach