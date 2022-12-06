Mike Rosen announces bid to be the next mayor of Edmonds

Stating his desire to improve trust in city government, retired business owner Mike Rosen announces Tuesday that he is running to be the next mayor of Edmonds.

“I’m running for mayor for a very simple reason: community members don’t feel they are being truly heard and have lost confidence that city leadership is addressing their concerns. I believe I can help lead us to a better path,” Rosen said.

Rosen, who is seeking the job held by incumbent Mayor Mike Nelson, is the first candidate to declare for mayor. The City of Edmonds will have elections for both mayor and some city council seats in 2023.

“I am uniquely qualified to partner with the community to create more unity and inclusion throughout Edmonds in a divisive time, bring civility and good process to our decision making, and ensure each community member has the opportunity to participate in a meaningful way on decisions that impact their lives,” Rosen said. “I will regularly visit each area of our city to directly engage with community members, solicit your input and course-correct our city’s plans as I learn more about your hopes and dreams for Edmonds.

Rosen also promised to “proactively collaborate with local, county and regional leaders to address issues including safety, health, housing, transportation, environment, employment, economic health and quality of life.”

According to the candidate’s announcement released Tuesday morning, Rosen served as managing principal of PRR, an integrated communications firm, serving both public and private clients, and “frequently brought them together for innovative partnerships that advanced their common interest.” Rosen led the growth of the company to include 100 employees in seven cities across the U.S. He served clients including Nike, Starbucks, the federal Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control, and hundreds of state and local governments, businesses and nonprofits nationwide.

The announcement also noted that Rosen brings years of experience as a nonprofit executive, award-winning filmmaker and community volunteer. Locally, he has worked with the City of Edmonds, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (ED!).

“Local government needs to address key local issues that impact us daily and impact our quality of life,” Rosen said. “I will steward every dollar and city asset with a commitment to prudent and ethical decision-making. I will work to attract, retain and lead the best possible staff available. Moreover, I also will tap the amazing skills, talent and energy presented by countless members of our community I have met and heard from over the years.”

Among Rosen’s volunteer activities:

Past chair of and current service on the Edmonds Planning Board.

A member of the Edmonds Center for the Arts Steering Committee and Board of Directors.

Member of the Edmonds Chamber, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Pilchuck Audubon Society, and Edmonds Civic Roundtable.

Previously served on the Save The Chamber Task Force, Operation Military Family board, and Washington State Department of Corrections Local Advisory Committee.

“The times we live in compel us to act now,” Rosen said in explaining why he is running for mayor. “There are forces at work nationally and locally that are trying to divide us. It is like a bad reality TV show, and it is time to change the channel.”

“I believe the members of this community will reject those who are trying to divide us and know it is possible to disagree without being disagreeable. That’s why it’s not just about winning an election for me—it’s about winning a future we can build together.”

Rosen’s announcement also lists a number of early endorsers, including current and past elected and appointed officials in Edmonds and surrounding municipalities, plus community members. You can see the full list as well as find additional information at Rosen4Mayor.com.