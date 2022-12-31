DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning

An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest.
According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
Police said the DUI driver may have a lower limb fracture, while the driver of the car that was struck had minor injuries.
