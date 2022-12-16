On video: Edmonds Holiday on the Docks

Ed Hartman shared his video of the annual holiday lights on the Edmonds waterfront. This event is put on by the Edmonds Yacht Club and the Port of Edmonds, and runs through Jan. 3. You can view the decorated boats at the Port of Edmonds marina guest moorage, 458 Admiral Way.
