One dead, two critically injured in Lynnwood apartment fire Christmas Eve morning

South County Fire marshals are investigating a fatal Lynnwood apartment fire that killed one individual and left two others in critical condition Saturday morning.

At around 10:50 a.m., South County Fire received calls of a fire at the Lynnwood Townhouse apartments in the 6700 block of 196th Street Southwest – the same apartment complex where a fire claimed the lives of two children in 2019. When firefighters arrived on scene, four units were already engulfed in flames, said South County Fire Public Information Officer Shawneri Guzman.

“About 20-25 people will be displaced tonight because of this fire,” she said Saturday. “The Red Cross is already on the scene helping about eight of those people find temporary housing tonight.”

The exact age and sex of the deceased adult victim has not yet been released. One adult and one child were sent to Harborview Medical Center, both in serious condition. There are currently no updates on their injuries, and the victims’ names will not be released until families are notified, Guzman said.

Investigators were at the scene Saturday to determine the cause of the fire.

— By Lauren Reichenbach