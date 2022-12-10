Poet’s Corner: Contest, Terra Incognita, A Question of Warmth

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

Contest

Ocean tides rush over beaches,

covering sand, rocks, creatures,

only to flow out again

leaving barren rocks and sand,

pulling some out with the tide

in a seeming contest for the land.

Creatures of the intertidal zone

duck for cover until the ocean

water returns to nourish.

Surging emotions flood

heart and soul,

Timeworn stuff is stripped barren,

demanding that we grapple

with it once again,

only to subside, drifting away,

in an ongoing contest

for growth and maturity.

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~ ~

Terra Incognita

thresholds may be dark

an invite to an unknown future

offers choices

turn around

cling to familiar

acknowledged dysfunction

OR

stand on the brink

hoping for light

to shine a way forward

OR

bravely step forth

into the strange, tenebrous night

hands open wide

to receive the new

step into the void

allow transformation

to work its magic

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~ ~

A Question of Warmth

Blustery, chilly days

curtail November walks

prefer the warmth of home

Heating pad warms my bed

Hot chocolate warms me inside

In the rain and wind

autumn leaves swirl and dance

their way to the ground

covering the earth

providing warmth for plants

Tents in freeway green belts

vacant lots

provide meager shelter

from long nights

gloomy skies, raw temperatures

Warmth, taken for granted at home

inadequate, at best, in encampments

Is warmth luxury

or

basic need?

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~ ~ ~