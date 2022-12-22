Port of Edmonds meeting cancellation and commission meeting notice

PUBLIC NOTICE
MEETING CANCELLATION AND COMMISSION MEETING NOTICE
PORT OF EDMONDS
The Port of Edmonds cancelled their Special Commission meeting on Tuesday
December 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The following regularly scheduled meeting will take place
January 9, 2023 at 7:00 pm.
The public is invited to attend in person or by Zoom
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
Mobile:
Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
1-253-215-8782 US (Tacoma)
12/20/22
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.