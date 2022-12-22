Port of Edmonds meeting cancellation and commission meeting notice



PUBLIC NOTICE

MEETING CANCELLATION AND COMMISSION MEETING NOTICE

PORT OF EDMONDS

The Port of Edmonds cancelled their Special Commission meeting on Tuesday

December 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The following regularly scheduled meeting will take place

January 9, 2023 at 7:00 pm.

The public is invited to attend in person or by Zoom

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

Mobile:

Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

1-253-215-8782 US (Tacoma)

12/20/22

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds