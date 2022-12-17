Prep boys basketball: Mavs fall to Eagles

The Meadowdale Mavericks boys basketball team returned to action in The Stable Friday night, hosting first-place Arlington. The visiting Eagles outscored the Mavs 23-14 in the third quarter to distance themselves and hold on to win the game, 65-49.
The game was tied after one, and the Mavs only trailed by 5 at the half, before the Eagles exploded in the third, stretching their lead to as much as 18. Meadowdale cut its deficit to as few as 7 in the second half, but that would be as close as the Mavs would come.
Meadowdale falls to 0-4 in 3A Wesco play, and 2-5 overall, while Arlington improves to 4-0 in league play and 5-1 overall.
Meadowdale’s next game will be Monday night, Dec. 19, when the Mavs travel to Archbishop Murphy to take on the Wildcats.
— Story and photos by Scott Williams
