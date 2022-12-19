Reader view: City, not residents, should be responsible for snow removal on sidewalks

Former Edmonds City Councilmember Luke Distelhorst submitted this email to the Edmonds City Council and members of city staff Dec. 4. It is being republished here with the author’s permission.

It’s day five of this winter’s first snow event, and many of our sidewalks are completely impassable to most residents. This is an unfortunate consequence of car prioritization and the ineffectual city code that requires property owners to actively manage maintaining public right of way (ECC 9.20).

With the 2023 budget not yet finalized, I would like to request that before being finalized, or with a Q1 2023 budget amendment, the city prioritizes development of a plan to actively manage snow removal on sidewalks.

Residents who do not or cannot drive deserve mobility solutions that they are not receiving, as the city only removes snow for car travel.

Transit stops, bike lanes, and sidewalks are largely inaccessible to anyone with a mobility concern, pushing a stroller, or even individuals who are just unable to manage crossing 12-20 inches of frozen snow and ice blocks deposited by street plows (even tough for me as a young, able-bodied person).

I know we have dedicated and imaginative staff who can come up with great ideas on how to better serve our residents. A few possibilities could include:

– Prioritize sidewalk snow removal on the same corridors that are plowed. These sidewalks are often worse as snow that falls in the 40- to 60-foot right of way is piled entirely within the confines of a 4- to 6-foot sidewalk.

– Prioritize sidewalk snow removal within one-quarter-mile of schools, grocery stores, medical offices and other essential destinations that our residents need to access on a daily basis. Snohomish County PUD actually has a similar restoration priority for power!

If public works staff, once done plowing, cannot perform this work, then it could be contracted out. Many businesses have contracted out parking lot snow removal, but not sidewalks. If city staff are unable or do not have the capacity to handle this work, the city could simply pay for it.

A sensible use of taxpayer funds!

With annual snow events, it’s time to start caring for the mobility of all of our residents, not only those with cars. If you want to google and search around, you’ll find articles like this (bloom.bg/3VDcPB3) and see that yesterday on Highway 99 in Everett a driver tragically killed someone who was shoveling snow along the road.

The multifamily property where we live shovels our sidewalks, crosswalks and nearby bus stops every year.

We are an outlier in our neighborhood, unfortunately, and given the resources the city is already putting toward cars, let’s take a more holistic look at what our residents need and how the city can support them.

— By Luke Distelhorst