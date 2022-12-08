Reminder: EWHS Class of 2023 gift-wrapping fundraiser continues Dec. 10, 17

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2023 continues its gift-wrapping fundraiser for the next two Saturdays — Dec. 10 and 17 — with all proceeds benefiting its Safe and Sober Graduation Night.
The gift wrapping will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rogue, 112 5th Ave. S., in downtown Edmonds.
The cost is $3 to $7 per item.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.