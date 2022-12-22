Repairs to begin on traffic signal at 76th and 208th

Crews will begin work this week to repair the damaged traffic signal at the intersection of 76th Avenue West and 208th Street Southwest in Edmonds that was destroyed by a power surge during November’s winter storm.

All four legs of the intersection will be reduced to one lane each with a four-way stop during the early hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 and will remain that way until the project is complete in mid-January.

During the Nov. 29 winter storm, heavy snow broke tree limbs and brought down entire trees, causing power outages throughout the region. City of Edmonds crews believe that one of the downed power lines made contact with a signal pole at the corner of 76th Avenue West and 208th Street Southwest. The resulting power surge destroyed the traffic signal circuitry, blew out pedestrian buttons and fuses, and started a fire in the cabinet.

The intersection was without power for several days until city crews, under the direction of Acting Street Lead Darren Browning, created a temporary power source to bring the flashing red signal back online. City signal technicians then worked with suppliers to have new equipment delivered in just two weeks.

According to the city, delivery and installation of the new system would ordinarily take as long as four months but thanks to the resourcefulness of the public works team, the system is expected to be functional in approximately six weeks.

Residents who have questions regarding the project are encouraged to reach out to Capital Projects Manager Ryan Hague at 425-771-0220 or ryan.hague@edmodnswa.gov.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Ryan Hague. Ryan can be reached at 425-771-0220 or ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en su idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Ryan Hague. Comuníquese con Ryan Hague al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov.

