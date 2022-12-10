Restaurant News brief: Feedme Hospitality hosting Miracle on Main Street fundraiser for Seattle Children’s

During the holidays, many businesses step up to support charitable causes that are important to them. Shubert Ho and the Edmonds-based Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group based in Edmonds present “Miracle on Main Street.” Join them at their winter wonderland experience — a whimsical urban tree farm — in downtown Edmonds located at Fire & The Feast on 526 Main St.

This holiday season, they are partnering with Seattle Children’s Hospital to provide a gift for an infant or toddler. Donations can be made by scanning the QR code on the sandwich board outside of the holiday tree farm. If you can’t make it downtown, you can donate directly to this worthy cause here.

Through the Child Life Toy Fund, donations will provide a child an everlasting memory of a happy holiday.

“Miracle on Main Street is an extension of Feedme Hospitality’s Community Kitchen, where we focus on fundraising in partnership with local nonprofits,” said Ho. “Our goal is to give back and strengthen relationships to help our neighbors. This year at our Fire & The Feast location in downtown Edmonds, we built and decorated a centerpiece of fifteen trees to celebrate the holidays while bringing awareness to Seattle Children’s Child Life Toy Fund.”

The holiday tree farm will stay up through the holidays. Fire & The Feast will host a holiday happy hour on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Roman-style pizza by the slice, festive cocktails and holiday cheer. The goal is to raise $5,000 for the Seattle Children’s Life Toy Fund by the end of the year.

“Because of our community’s generous support, we can provide great care for all the kids in our region,” said Christina Burmester, development coordinator, community events and programs, Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation. “There are no better gifts this holiday season than ​hope, care, and cures for kids. Feedme Hospitality is an amazing partner in helping us give families those gifts, and we are so grateful for their partnership.”

— By Deborah Binder