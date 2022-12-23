Santa’s sleigh almost underway Posted: December 23, 2022 41 Photographer Daniel Palmer shared this photo, taken a few years ago, of Santa’s sleigh as seen over the Edmonds ferry terminal. (Sssshhh — It’s really an airplane taken with a long exposure.)
