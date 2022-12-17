Saturday’s your last chance to win Edmonds Historical Museum pedal fire truck

It’s the last Saturday to purchase your tickets for the 2022 fire truck pedal car. Tickets can be purchased for $2 in front of the Edmonds Historical Museum at 118 5th Ave. N. Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. during the Edmonds Holiday Market.

All proceeds from the raffle go toward realizing the former Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation’s vision of establishing a Fire Museum. Under the Edmonds Historical Museum, the Fire Museum is dedicated to the history of the Edmonds Fire Department (1904-2009), along with providing a home for the 1938 Ford Fire Engine and the 1925 REO Fire Engine. The 1938 Ford Fire Engine makes appearances in the Edmonds Kind of 4th parade and at the Edmonds Tree Lighting.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 17. You do not need to be present to win.