Save the date: Scout troops offering Christmas tree recycling Jan. 7-8

Edmonds-based Scout Troops 312 and 319 will be offering Christmas tree recycling Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the following three locations:
– PCC Community Markets, 9803 Edmonds Way, Edmonds
– QFC grocery store, 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West, Lynnwood
– Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds
