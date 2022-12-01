Saturday: St. Alban’s to hold drive-thru food drive

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will hold another drive-thru food collection on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The food drive continues the church’s ongoing support of local food banks, with all donations of food and money going to them for distribution.

Recommended donation items include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. If preferred, cash and checks made payable to St. Alban’s — with “Food Drive” noted on the memo line — will also be accepted.

St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Place West near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.