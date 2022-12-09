Scene in Edmonds: Car ends up in water at Marina Beach

Edmonds police and South County Fire crews were called to Marina Beach just before 3 p.m. Thursday after a vehicle ended up in the water.
The 91-year-old male driver had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said.
Officers are investigating the cause. “Removal of the vehicle will be a bit of a process as the car several feet offshore,” police said via social media.
