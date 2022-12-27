Scene in Edmonds: Heavy rains cause local flooding

Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Shane Hawley said that as of mid-morning Tuesday, in addition to the water at Dayton Avenue, police had received a report of flooding on Highway 99 near 216th Streed Southwest. By later Tuesday, Third and Dayton was closed after water was reported to be 1- to 2-feet deep in some spots.

Heavy rain Tuesday morning meant flooding at State Route 104 and Dayton Avenue, near the Edmonds-Kingston ferry toll booth, along with high water along the Edmonds waterfront.

