Scene in Edmonds: Heavy rains cause local flooding
Posted: December 27, 2022
Heavy rain Tuesday morning meant flooding at State Route 104 and Dayton Avenue, near the Edmonds-Kingston ferry toll booth, along with high water along the Edmonds waterfront.
Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Shane Hawley said that as of mid-morning Tuesday, in addition to the water at Dayton Avenue, police had received a report of flooding on Highway 99 near 216th Streed Southwest. By later Tuesday, Third and Dayton was closed after water was reported to be 1- to 2-feet deep in some spots.
Perhaps I’m mistaken, but wasn’t extensive work done near SR104 and Dayton St. one or two years ago that was suppose to remedy this periodic water problem?
Yes, and 20 years ago (or so) when the swamp was filled in to put a hotel and shops on the South side of Dayton, the owners promised to control the flooding of the grocery store (Safeway?) parking lot AND Dayton. City sure won that one, right? I have a copy of the Seattle PI with a picture of me kayaking the lot. Things never change.
Ron,
I seem to recall that too. Lots of taxpayer money as well, if memory serves.
Happy New Year, Ron!
Wow, what dramatic pictures. Hopefully there was no water damage to the businesses there.
Looks like South Seattle in the South Park neighborhood had a lot of major water damage to homes and businesses in the area today.
The NOAA interactive Sea level map has a very good visual of what areas in Edmonds are in flood risk zones. This flooding today matches a sea level rise of 2 feet. The whole plaza next to Dayton is in a very high risk zone, along with some apartments along Railroad Ave.
Definitely we should be ready for more flooding in the area from now on.
