Scene in Edmonds: Holiday boats at marina

Vicki Hone Smith shared photos of more boats decorated for the holidays at the Edmonds Marina.From now through Monday, Jan. 2 you can view decorated boats at the Port of Edmonds marina guest moorage, 458 Admiral Way.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.