Scene in Edmonds: It’s slippery out there — weather-related closures

The City of Edmonds noted the following roads were closed Wednesday morning, although “decisions on road closures can be made at any time due to evolving road conditions.”

– 176th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive

– State Route 104 at 97th Avenue West

– 242nd Street Southwest from 92nd to 88th Avenues West.

Edmonds City Hall and the Frances Anderson Center will remain closed to the public on Thursday, Dec. 22, the city said.

Buildings are closed and staff are off for the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26.