Edmonds Lions Club provides sight and hearing screenings

Posted: December 29, 2022 21
Edmonds Lions Club volunteers Sandy Tsiang, sitting, and Judy Forgey work the registration table. (Photo courtesy Lions Club)

Edmonds Lions Club volunteers performed 31 free sight and hearing tests earlier this month at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The Edmonds Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds. You can learn more at edmondslions.org.

