Scene in Edmonds: Slip, sliding away 3 hours ago 1036 One of two car crashes that reader Mike Rosen documented on Olympic View Drive Friday morning. You can also see a video of another crash here.
Sorry for those in the picture – I hope no one was hurt!
But just a word to pedestrians, after doing some errands yesterday: LOOK! And don’t assume that cars can stop, or that a crosswalk is an invisible shield. Even driving slowly, on ice, anything can happen. In this weather drivers and walkers need to collaborate.
