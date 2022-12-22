Scene in Edmonds: Students helping salmon recovery

Students from Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway high schools came out during their winter break, in spite of the snow and cold, to help the Edmonds Stream Team place coho salmon eggs in hatchboxes (in-stream egg incubators).

Students then installed two of the hatchboxes in Willow Creek near the fish hatchery. Project leader Joe Scordino said the hatchboxes are designed to replicate natural processes in streams but with much greater survival of eggs to fry (free-swimming “baby” salmon). These hatchboxes will also be placed in Shell Creek in coming days.