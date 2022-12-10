Scene in Edmonds: Watching the water rescue Posted: December 9, 2022 126 Photographer Nancy Morrison captured the scene Thursday as Edmonds police officers were joined by a harbor seal, right, in watching a vehicle being towed out of the water at Marina Beach. (See related story here.)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.