School board Dec. 13 to elect new president, discuss purchasing 436 new security cameras for schools

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting is set to elect a new president, vice president and legislative representative per the district’s policy. The newly appointed members will each serve until the fall of the 2023-24 school year.
In other business, the board is scheduled to approve the revised policy for architectural and engineering services in the district as well as discuss a policy for purchasing 436 new security cameras as part of the district’s 2022-23 security upgrades project. The purchase and installation of those cameras will cost roughly $1.4 million.
The board will also receive October budget updates and a legislative report.
The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.
