Sno-King School Retirees awards grants to Edmonds School District educators

Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR), an organization comprised of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts, has funded 36 grants totaling $10,374 for active members’ special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience.

Each fall, SKSR offers grants of up to $300 to its active members for projects such as field trips, guest speakers, materials for integrated units of study) or for materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning (for example, noise-cancelling headphones). Since the grant program was started in 1998, SKSR has awarded over $115,000 to its active members in these districts.

Nine of the grants awarded this year — for a total of $2,508 — were to educators in the Edmonds School District. They include:

Cedar Way Elementary

Meghan Galvan: Imagine Children’s Museum’s “Creature Features,” an in-school presentation to enhance the science curriculum. (kindergarten)

Kristi Pihl: A Rick Hartman workshop in which students apply engineering principles to build rubber band-propelled boats. (1st/2nd grade)

College Place Middle School

Amber Shelley: A floorball stick set for P.E. (P.E. specialist)

Hilltop Elementary

Matt Grover: Books for a fantasy genre study. (5th grade)

Lynndale Elementary

Julie Ledford: Two PhonicsQ sets for explicit phonics instruction and strengthened decoding skills. (Title 1/Reading Intervention)

Lynnwood Elementary

Susan Sellers: An EZ net system for quick set up and take down in the cafeteria, a secondary P.E. area. (P.E. specialist)

Seaview Elementary

Brian Kelly: Shelving and book bins for his classroom library. (1st grade)

Kathrine Lowery: Two Finch 2.0 robots to enhance the science curriculum and provide a setting in which to practice a range of problem solving and collaboration skills. (4th grade)

Amy Rust: Sets of phonics books for students to practice their decoding skills. (kindergarten)