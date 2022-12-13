Snohomish County investigating death of jail inmate booked on Edmonds assault charge

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit is investigating the death of a 32-year-old jail inmate who was found unresponsive in the Snohomish County Jail around 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
The inmate had been booked into the jail Dec.10 on a fourth-degree assault charge out of the City of Edmonds.
According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, the inmate was housed in a single-occupancy cell inside the jail’s male detox housing module. As deputies were conducting routine vital checks with medical staff, the man was located unresponsive. “Corrections staff immediately called a medical emergency and began lifesaving measures,” O’Keefe said. “Attempts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful.
A morbidity review — whch reviews the death from a clinical standpoint and is independent of the death investigation — will be conducted, O’Keefe said. The identity of the inmate, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.
