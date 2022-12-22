South County Fire educator Jennye Cooper honored by Target Zero

South County Fire Public Educator Jennye Cooper received the Snohomish County DUI & Target Zero Task Force Public Education Award for 2022.

The task force is a coalition of local agencies partnering to improve traffic safety in Snohomish County. Cooper has been a main contributor to Target Zero’s outreach and education efforts. She has created successful social media awareness campaigns on pedestrian safety, distracted driving and child passenger safety. Messages and graphics she developed have been shared by police and other public safety agencies in Snohomish County and across the state.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 300,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.