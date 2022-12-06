Sponsor spotlight: Avoid dirt and distress — choose JCS Refresh

Licensed, insured, and proudly serving King County and Snohomish County community members, JCS Refresh offers commercial and residential pressure washing and exterior cleaning services.
About JCS Refresh
Since its inception, JCS Refresh founders have been hard at work connecting with the community and saving homes or businesses from distress.
As three high school friends reconnect more than a decade after graduation, they realize their hometown desperately needed an affordable, reliable, and detailed-oriented cleaning service to give the city a fresh look.
JCS Refresh specializes:
- Walkway and driveway cleanings
- Deck and patio cleanings
- Fence cleanings
- Gutter cleanings
- Graffiti removal
- Commercial equipment and machinery cleaning
“Our mission is to support residential and commercial owners in maintaining the exteriors of their investments. Doing so provides longevity, creates aesthetic appeal, and reduces potential hazards.” — Jordan
New Year, New Look Special
As we enter the holiday season, a wave of friends, family, and customers comes with it.
With the influx of social gatherings and foot traffic, showcasing a clean property or storefront is a top priority for many homeowners and businesses.
Now, through the end of January 2023, residential and commercial clients can save 15% off and stretch their dollars a bit further. Be sure to mention the “New Year, New Look” special when talking with our team.
How to Request a Quote
Where are you reading from?
Use the links below to request a free (and fast) quote:
- I need pressure washing in Edmonds
- I need pressure washing in Mountlake Terrace
- I need pressure washing in Lynwood
We value our customers and are excited to build connections with people and their homes/businesses in the greater Pacific Northwest.
For all other inquiries, here’s how to contact JCS Refresh:
- By phone or text: 425-610-7588
- Email: support@jcsrefresh.com
From the “J” in JCS Refresh, and on behalf of the rest of our team, I want to thank you for reading, and we look forward to meeting.
“It’s time to save your home or business from distress by choosing JCS Refresh.”
— Sponsored by JCS Refresh
