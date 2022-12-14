Sponsor spotlight: Catch delicious seafood at Scotty’s Food Truck before a holiday break

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, serving up Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips, clam chowder and more seafood delights.

Scotty’s will be closed for the holidays — from Dec. 18-28.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.