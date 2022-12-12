Sponsor spotlight: Last-minute gift ideas sure to make you a holiday hero

The 12 Days of Christmas countdown has officially begun, and if you’re one of the many out there who has yet to finalize your holiday shopping list, this is for you. Although Christmas is just around the corner and the heat of the holiday rush is upon us, there’s still time to shop for that perfect holiday gift sure to put a smile on your loved one’s face. When it comes to finding that last minute gift that is guaranteed to take you from “holiday zero” to “holiday hero,” look no further than Cline Jewelers in Edmonds.

We set out to Cline Jewelers to chat with Andy Cline and his team of jewelry all-stars to gain a better understanding of their holiday jewelry inventory, what’s hot in terms of fashion jewelry trends, as well as dive into what makes for a great last-minute holiday jewelry gift that your significant other is sure to adore.

“When it comes to the holiday season, you just can’t go wrong with anything in the jewelry world, but that being said, there are certainly those best-selling “staples” that everyone would love to receive wrapped under the tree, no matter their style,” states Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers. “Diamond stud earrings, diamond and gold bracelets, and even some beautiful gemstone pieces are pretty much guaranteed to be hit,” added Cline.

Some specific jewelry pieces that Andy pulled out of the cases worth highlighting are below, but with an astounding inventory of just about anything you could imagine, do yourself a favor and get into their showroom in downtown Edmonds before Christmas Eve arrives, as you never know what you’ll find!

Gold and Diamond Bracelets

This fantastic yellow gold bracelet infused with radiant diamonds is chic, stylish and astounding without ever being over-the-top. And with yellow gold seeing an up-tick in popularity, this piece is not only gorgeous for almost any occasion, but it’s on trend and sure to turn heads!

Diamond Stud Earrings

If you haven’t heard by now that diamond stud earrings are a fantastic “go-to” holiday jewelry gift, here’s your hint! With so many shapes and sizes of diamonds to choose from, you can’t go wrong with this excellent jewelry staple no matter your budget. Plus, with lab-grown diamonds surging in popularity, you can get a larger carat size diamond for a fraction of the price! And if that wasn’t enough, Cline Jewelers makes it easy to upgrade your diamonds, giving you 100% of the value of your current diamonds to use toward your purchase of a bigger set. Dazzling diamond stud earrings under the tree this year? We say… YES!

Colorful Gemstone Necklaces & Pendants

It’s never a bad idea to add a pop of color to your loved one’s wardrobe, and the perfect accent to any attire is that of a colorful gemstone necklace or pendant! This gorgeous yellow gold pendant featuring an opal center stone surrounded by a halo of dazzling diamonds is an eye-catching statement piece that can be worn any time of the year, especially during holiday gatherings. Breathtaking!

There’s Still Time to Shine with Cline!

Andy and his team at Cline Jewelers want to let you know that if you’re one of those last-minute holiday shoppers, there’s no reason to fret and there’s still time to shine this holiday. Stop into their location in downtown Edmonds, or take a peek at their holiday catalog on their website to view several pieces of best-selling designs that are perfect for the holidays!

Book your appointment today so a jewelry professional at Cline Jewelers can ensure you get the time and attention you deserve on your search for the perfect jewelry gift that is sure to make your loved one smile!