Sponsor spotlight: Take a moment to see the good around you — and show your home some love

With December and 2022 almost in our rearview mirror and the holiday hustle and bustle behind us, what better time to remind ourselves to stop, just for a moment, take a look around, and really absorb the beauty of the season and all it stands for.

We see and hear about all the good that is getting accomplished by local and national charities, but do we really see them? Do we stop and think about the people (and animals) these great charities help, the smiles on kids faces they bring, or the warm hug to someone who really needs it? While you are waiting in line at the post office, or sitting in traffic, take a deep breath, look around, and really see the good in the world around you. Perhaps you will notice something new, or you will share a warm smile with a stranger to brighten their day. Smiles are contagious after all!

Now is also a great time to stop and think about your home and perhaps the neglect it has suffered over the past year. From the long wet spring, the crazy hot summer, and the below average recent temperatures of 2022; here are a few tips that you can do now while we are hunkered down indoors, and start planning for as the days get longer and warmer.

Put insulation covers on your outdoor faucets. It’s a simple thing to do but if you are new to owning a home, or moved here from warmer climates, it’s something that you may not think about, but definitely need. You can find these inexpensive little covers at your local hardware or home products stores, and it could potentially save you hundreds of dollars in repairs when freezing temperatures hang around.

Re-caulk bathroom tiles. As the humidity changes, some of those tile joints in the bathroom may need some filling. Now is a great time to grab a caulking gun and fill in those spaces to prevent water damage in the walls or floors. Clear, tinted and colored caulk is available to match the existing colors you may have.

Make sure the insulation around hot water and furnace pipes is adequate. If you have a crawl space under your house, be sure to check down there and take a look around. Are all your pipes insulated? If not, you can find handy and easy to use insulating pipe wraps to help retain the heat in the pipes carrying hot water and keep the cold out.

Start lining up a house painter. Your home’s paint is its protection against all the elements Mother Nature throws at us. Over time, the paint dries, cracks or accumulates mold. Painters are in hot demand over the summer, and in the Pacific NW our summer days can be few, so the demand is even higher. Start calling around now, get some quotes and get on the books before everyone else.

Start planning for outdoor living now. Have you thought about adding an outdoor kitchen and living area? Now is the time to jump on those ideas and get a specialist to help you design and plan that space so it’s done in time for better weather. View Ideas

If you have any questions or want to talk about your ideas for an outdoor living space (or other remodeling project), give us a call or send us an email, we’ll be happy to talk with you!

contact@northlightcustom.com or 425-977-9661 www.northlightcustom.com