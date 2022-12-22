Starting next year, Edmonds/Kingston ferry run to add second boat on trial basis

Travelers who use the Washington State Ferries’ Edmonds/Kingston run should expect a late holiday gift, as a consistent second ferry will soon be added to the route.

The route between Edmonds and Kingston is next in line in Washington State Ferries’ (WSF) Service Restoration Plan following the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Sunday, Jan. 1, WSF will begin operating two-boat service on a trial basis as a first step toward full restoration of the run.

In recent months, schedules have changed most frequently on the Edmonds/Kingston run, where a second boat is added daily if crews are available.

The Seattle/Bainbridge, Mukilteo/Clinton and Anacortes/San Juan Islands routes already are fully restored. Workforce development is key to restoring sailings on other routes, the ferry system said.