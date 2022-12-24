State notifies Cass of cease-and-desist order related to practicing medicine without license

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has notified Edmonds business owner Janelle Cass it intends to issue a cease-and-desist order related to allegations that she operates a hyperbaric chamber – which is used to treat multiple medical conditions – without a license to practice medicine.
Cass, who unsuccessfully ran for the Edmonds City Council and Washington State Senate, owns Ohana Hyberbarics and Massage in downtown Edmonds. The business website describes hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) as “a relaxing wellness activity that works by gently increasing the atmospheric pressure around you. Oxygen saturates the fluids and tissues of your body which effectively reduces inflammation, stimulates tissue repair, boosts the immune system and increases stamina.”
Ohana’s website also states that the oxygen therapy “has been demonstrated in several clinical studies to enhance the body’s innate ability to repair and regenerate. It is used as an adjunct therapy to complement and enhance the healing process in both chronic and acute conditions.”
In a DOH news release issued Dec. 22 regarding disciplinary actions against health providers statewide, the department reported the notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Cass through its Unlicensed Practice Program. The notice states that Cass “doesn’t hold a credential to practice as a medical doctor but allegedly provided hyperbaric oxygen therapy to patients at a business she owns in Edmonds.”
The notice signals the health department’s intent to issue a cease-and-desist order, but Cass will be given an opportunity to respond prior to any such order being issued. The notice is not related to her business license, so Cass can continue to operate the business, DOH spokesperson Katie Pope said.
The order alleges that Cass “does not currently hold a credential to practice as a medical doctor in the state of Washington and has never held such a credential.” Under state law, a person is practicing medicine if he or she “offers or undertakes to diagnose, cure, advise, or prescribe for any human disease, ailment, injury, infirmity, deformity, pain or other condition, physical or mental, real or imaginary, by any means or instrumentality.” State law also directs DOH to investigate complaints concerning practice by unlicenses persons of a profession or business for which a license is required. (See more here.)
If a final determination is made that a person is engaging in unlicensed practice, the DOH can issue the cease-and-desist order, with civil fines also possible.
Under state law, Cass may request a hearing with DOH to contest the charges, and Cass said she has done that, with a scheduling conference set for early next year.
“There is a misunderstanding regarding mild, wellness-level hyperbarics and what is provided in hospital settings,” Cass said via email. The hearing (known as an adjudicative proceeding) “will lay the path for me to inform the board about what we do at Ohana. I am looking forward to the opportunity to provide information and education to the DOH through that process as there many businesses just like mine throughout the state,” Cass added.
The Ohana Hyperbarics website notes that Cass, an Air Force Academy graduate who served as a bioenvironmental engineer in the U.S. Air Force, “has converted her engineering skills, knowledge of toxic exposures and health physics towards the use of hyperbaric therapy to promote healing. The website says Cass’s training is endorsed by the American College of Hyperbaric Medicine, ANDI International (described as an international educational agency for hyberbarics), Hyperbaric Medicine International and the International Hyperbaric Association.
— By Teresa Wippel
Oxygen is medicine ask any nurse or doctor. I don’t know what practice was being done but our society is full of health ideas using questionable practices and medicine. I see this as more of consequence to becoming involved in governance than a possible harm.
In a world that can promote transgender medicine and surgery this is a overreach.
I think the state needs to change their definition of medicine…“offers or undertakes to diagnose, cure, advise, or prescribe for any human disease, ailment, injury, infirmity, deformity, pain or other condition, physical or mental, real or imaginary, by any means or instrumentality.” With this definition my mom, yoga instructor, gym trainer, and minister would be getting a call from the state.
With the increased awareness about side effects from the controlled and prescribed and authorized pharmaceuticals and treatments, it begs the question, what could the possible harm be from mild hyperbaric support? I have personally used mild hyperbaric to accelerate healing from profound structural injury. I have found it to be extremely helpful and while it is not a Medical procedure, it certainly fits the practice of “first do no harm”. I trust that both this article and the inquiry will bring more viable information about this highly useful and beneficial tool.
