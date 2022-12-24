State notifies Cass of cease-and-desist order related to practicing medicine without license

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has notified Edmonds business owner Janelle Cass it intends to issue a cease-and-desist order related to allegations that she operates a hyperbaric chamber – which is used to treat multiple medical conditions – without a license to practice medicine.

Cass, who unsuccessfully ran for the Edmonds City Council and Washington State Senate, owns Ohana Hyberbarics and Massage in downtown Edmonds. The business website describes hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) as “a relaxing wellness activity that works by gently increasing the atmospheric pressure around you. Oxygen saturates the fluids and tissues of your body which effectively reduces inflammation, stimulates tissue repair, boosts the immune system and increases stamina.”

Ohana’s website also states that the oxygen therapy “has been demonstrated in several clinical studies to enhance the body’s innate ability to repair and regenerate. It is used as an adjunct therapy to complement and enhance the healing process in both chronic and acute conditions.”

In a DOH news release issued Dec. 22 regarding disciplinary actions against health providers statewide, the department reported the notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Cass through its Unlicensed Practice Program. The notice states that Cass “doesn’t hold a credential to practice as a medical doctor but allegedly provided hyperbaric oxygen therapy to patients at a business she owns in Edmonds.”

The notice signals the health department’s intent to issue a cease-and-desist order, but Cass will be given an opportunity to respond prior to any such order being issued. The notice is not related to her business license, so Cass can continue to operate the business, DOH spokesperson Katie Pope said.

The order alleges that Cass “does not currently hold a credential to practice as a medical doctor in the state of Washington and has never held such a credential.” Under state law, a person is practicing medicine if he or she “offers or undertakes to diagnose, cure, advise, or prescribe for any human disease, ailment, injury, infirmity, deformity, pain or other condition, physical or mental, real or imaginary, by any means or instrumentality.” State law also directs DOH to investigate complaints concerning practice by unlicenses persons of a profession or business for which a license is required. (See more here.)

If a final determination is made that a person is engaging in unlicensed practice, the DOH can issue the cease-and-desist order, with civil fines also possible.

Under state law, Cass may request a hearing with DOH to contest the charges, and Cass said she has done that, with a scheduling conference set for early next year.

“There is a misunderstanding regarding mild, wellness-level hyperbarics and what is provided in hospital settings,” Cass said via email. The hearing (known as an adjudicative proceeding) “will lay the path for me to inform the board about what we do at Ohana. I am looking forward to the opportunity to provide information and education to the DOH through that process as there many businesses just like mine throughout the state,” Cass added.

The Ohana Hyperbarics website notes that Cass, an Air Force Academy graduate who served as a bioenvironmental engineer in the U.S. Air Force, “has converted her engineering skills, knowledge of toxic exposures and health physics towards the use of hyperbaric therapy to promote healing. The website says Cass’s training is endorsed by the American College of Hyperbaric Medicine, ANDI International (described as an international educational agency for hyberbarics), Hyperbaric Medicine International and the International Hyperbaric Association.

— By Teresa Wippel