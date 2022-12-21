The rage of the hummingbirds

All we can say to our hummingbird friends is “sorry!” We are very sorry and will do our best not to let this happen again.

Got up this morning and this greeted us out the kitchen window – 4 inches of disaster for our hummingbirds. We had forgotten to bring the feeder in last night to keep it warm. One brave hummer sat forlornly on the side, wondering how on earth to get to that tasty sugar water.

One saving grace, the water in the feeder hadn’t frozen – we know – we know – a rookie mistake. So, dashed out, rinsed off the cover, and voila!!!

Just in time, too! The little guys had been lurking in our snowy lilac tree, and when we put the feeder back, they dive-bombed us! They also get very impatient in the summer if they don’t think the feeder is topped out; they’ll fly to within 6 inches of the window, hover there, and stare us down — “Hey, you are NOT doing your job.”

Apparently, all is forgiven, though we did have to make a couple of trips back out during the day — the snow just refused to quit. And, the whole time, they perched in that lilac, ready to pounce if we didn’t tend to their needs.

Happy now??? And, yes, I will retrieve the feeder right now so it will be ready for breakfast!

— Story and photos by Bob Throndsen