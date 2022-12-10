Under the weather: Rainy start to weekend before drying out and cooling down

** Note: this is an abridged forecast article **

A rather robust system is impacting us at the time of writing this (Friday evening). Radar indicates widespread and, in some places, heavy rainfall for much of Western Washington.

Showers are expected to continue at times through Saturday as this front moves through. By Sunday, a few isolated showers are possible in the morning hours, but we should be mostly wrapped up with the rain.

The UW Ensemble Plumes suggest that with this system and any lingering showers, we could see a little over an inch of rainfall by Sunday evening when using the average of these models. The average for this collection of models tends to be more skillful than any singular model included.

High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid-40s, but as we head into the start of the week, cooler temperatures are expected to flood into the region. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s are possible for much of next week, with lows potentially reaching the 20s. Make sure to grab those extra blankets!

Models are also suggesting we could stay dry for most of the week next week. After the wet start to the weekend and all the snow we’ve been dealing with lately, perhaps this will be a welcome sight. There is still some time for forecasts to change, particularly for the second half of next week, but at this time, things are looking dry.

It’s really beginning to feel like Christmas is right around the corner… and it is! So, here’s your friendly reminder to start your holiday shopping if you haven’t already.

Have a great weekend!

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3. Questions can be directed to Kelsie at kelsie@myedmondsnews.com.