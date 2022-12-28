Washington State Ferries to host two virtual community meetings Jan. 11-12

Want to learn more about the state ferry system? The Washington State Ferries (WSF) is hosting two virtual community meetings on Jan. 11 and 12.

During the meetings, WSF staff will give a brief presentation on the status of the ferry system’s service restoration plan, ongoing hiring challenges and successes, and updates on new vessels, terminals and other projects. Participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments during the meeting.

Both meetings will cover the same material and are designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule. Members of the public can participate in the meeting from a laptop, desktop or mobile device, but advanced registration is required to participate.

Register online for the 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 meeting.

Register online for the 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 meeting.

For more information, email WSFComms@wsdot.wa.gov.