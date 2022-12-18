Woodway Town Council to discuss compost ordinance at special meeting Dec. 20

The Woodway Town Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20 to adopt an ordinance related to a Washington state requirement for the town to use locally sourced compost material.

The ordinance will put the city in compliance with House Bill 1799, enacted by the Washington State Legislature in March 2022, The bill — aimed at reducing the volume of materials going into landfills — requires cities and counties where compost collection services are provided at least 26 weeks a year to adopt such an ordinance.The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. The meeting is also being broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 374 444 240#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.